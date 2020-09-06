UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entire Nation Salutes Brave Military Jawans: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Entire nation salutes brave military Jawans: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said on Sunday the entire nation salutes all the brave military Jawans who sacrificed their lives for defence of the country.

In a message to mark the Defense Day, he said the martyrs of 1965 war were pride of the nation and they were still alive in the hearts of people and the entire nation pays best tributes to them.

He said the 1965 war was a splendid chapter in the defence history of subcontinent as Pak armed forces repulsed the aggression of Indian army. While defending the motherland, Pak army wrote unmatchable stories of bravery, courage and fortitude.

"Today, we must renew pledge that we will not hesitate for anysacrifice for defence of the motherland", he added.

Related Topics

India Army Martyrs Shaheed Sunday All Best

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses ways of driving innova ..

23 minutes ago

‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ aims ..

23 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 t ..

53 minutes ago

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.