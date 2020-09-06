Entire nation salutes brave military Jawans: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said on Sunday the entire nation salutes all the brave military Jawans who sacrificed their lives for defence of the country.

In a message to mark the Defense Day, he said the martyrs of 1965 war were pride of the nation and they were still alive in the hearts of people and the entire nation pays best tributes to them.

He said the 1965 war was a splendid chapter in the defence history of subcontinent as Pak armed forces repulsed the aggression of Indian army. While defending the motherland, Pak army wrote unmatchable stories of bravery, courage and fortitude.

"Today, we must renew pledge that we will not hesitate for anysacrifice for defence of the motherland", he added.