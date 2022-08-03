UrduPoint.com

Entire Nation Salutes Shuhada Of Helicopter Crash: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Entire nation salutes Shuhada of helicopter crash: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the entire nation saluted Shaheed army officers and personnel who laid down their lives while saving hapless people trapped in floods in Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the entire nation saluted Shaheed army officers and personnel who laid down their lives while saving hapless people trapped in floods in Balochistan province.

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, posted that today, he attended the funeral prayers of Shuhada of Balochistan helicopter crash tragedy and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

A Pakistan army helicopter with six officers and soldiers including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Commander 12 Corps onboard, went missing during flood relief operations on August 1. On Wednesday, the ISPR, announced that the wreckage of unfortunate helicopter was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela, with all six officers/soldiers onboard, embraced shahadat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Flood Twitter ISPR Lasbela August All

Recent Stories

England's Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to suppor ..

England's Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls' football

1 minute ago
 Ex Deputy Attorney Gen grieves over martyrs of six ..

Ex Deputy Attorney Gen grieves over martyrs of six Pak-Army's officers

1 minute ago
 FCCI welcomes constitution of new BOD of FESCO

FCCI welcomes constitution of new BOD of FESCO

1 minute ago
 DC visits Sammundri, reviews pace of development p ..

DC visits Sammundri, reviews pace of development projects

1 minute ago
 No plan to roll back financial, administrative pow ..

No plan to roll back financial, administrative powers of AJK govt.under proposed ..

5 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks adoption of resolution in favo ..

AJK President seeks adoption of resolution in favor of Kashmiris' right to self- ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.