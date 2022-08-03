Entire nation salutes Shuhada of helicopter crash: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the entire nation saluted Shaheed army officers and personnel who laid down their lives while saving hapless people trapped in floods in Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the entire nation saluted Shaheed army officers and personnel who laid down their lives while saving hapless people trapped in floods in Balochistan province.

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, posted that today, he attended the funeral prayers of Shuhada of Balochistan helicopter crash tragedy and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

A Pakistan army helicopter with six officers and soldiers including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Commander 12 Corps onboard, went missing during flood relief operations on August 1. On Wednesday, the ISPR, announced that the wreckage of unfortunate helicopter was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela, with all six officers/soldiers onboard, embraced shahadat.