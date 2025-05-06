Entire nation stand firm with Pakistan Armed Forces against Indian war rhetoric

Amid the complexities of South Asian geopolitics, India has repeatedly been involved in conducting false-flag operations to manipulate public perception and justify aggression against it's own citizens in order to achieve its ulterior motives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Amid the complexities of South Asian geopolitics, India has repeatedly been involved in conducting false-flag operations to manipulate public perception and justify aggression against it's own citizens in order to achieve its ulterior motives.

From Karachi to Chitral and Khyber to Gawadar, Pakistanis belonging to all walks of life have staged rallies, walks and demonstrations in support of Pakistani armed forces following the recent India's war rhetoric and unprovoked firing on Line of Control (LOC).

The Islamia College University and Peshawar University Teachers Association have organized a solidarity walk, condemning the India's war rhetoric and false flage operations especially at Pehalgam.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans against false flag operation at Pehalgam and human rights violations besides state terrorism in IIOJK.

Professor Dr Jamil Chitrali of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies at University of Peshawar said the walk was aimed to express solidarity with Pakistan Army after India baseless accusations in the wake of Pehalgam incident.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local residents alongside the Sikh community have condemned the Modi’s extremist government and declared that defending Pakistan is their foremost duty.

"We are Pakistanis and stands with our brave army for defense of country from all internal and external threats," said Sikh community leader, Suni Singh while addressing participants in a walk in Hangu district.

"If India shows aggression again like of Balakot, last time we served Abhinandan tea and this time, the entire Pakistani nation will drink tea in Delhi" said Suni Singh and added that we will raise the green flag in Delhi if war was imposed on Pakistan.

He reiterated that the Sikh community around the world will never be part of anti-Pakistan statements or campaigns, reiterating that Pakistan is sacred land for Sikhs and will give every sacrfice for its defense.

"We will always stand with Pakistan Army and our motherland. Modi is a habit of raising hallow slogans as he can do nothing against Pakistan," said Hasan Khan advocate, member of Hangu peace committee

"The defense of the homeland is not only a national duty but also a religious duty'' said Hafiz Abdul Rafi, Religious scholar' adding

In the face of any aggression, Pakistan’s religious scholars will stand shoulder to shoulder with the state and Pakistan Army and wiil thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The other speakers said that India has a long history of planning and executing false flags operations against own citizens and later blaming Pakistan.

From the 2007 Samjhauta Express tragedy to the 2019 Pulwama bombing and now the recent Pahalgam attack, India is using manufactured incidents to foster nationalist sentiment and divert international attention from separatist movements and human rights abuses especially at IIOJ&K.

These negative incidents, masked as patriotic acts and heavily promoted by the pro-government indian media, has represented a disturbing pattern of Indian state-sponsored terrorism.

They argued that such uncalled for actions by the fascist Modi Govt are not only designed to vilify Pakistan but also to justify internal operations and consolidate authoritarian control within India.

These operations are often carefully timed by the indian agencies, coinciding with national elections or critical diplomatic events in India to maximize psychological and political impact.

“After Pehalgam shooting, blame was immediately cast on Pakistan, while Indian media launched coordinated malicious propaganda to stir up nationalist fervor and suppress dissenting voices especially in IIOJK,” said Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador while talking to APP.

He cited the Samjhauta Express bombing, which killed 68 people—mostly Pakistani civilians—as an example. Although a 2011 confession from Hindu extremist Swami Aseemanand implicated Indian military officers and RSS terrorists, the investigation was reportedly obstructed, and key witnesses were silenced.

The 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Indian paramilitary personnel, was similarly used to galvanize support for India’s ruling party ahead of elections, he claimed.

He also referred to the 2023 Rajouri incident, which occurred under media blackout conditions, as another example of a manufactured event used to extend military laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Occupied Kashmir.

“These are not defensive measures of India rather was a deep conspericy against indigenous freedom movement at IIOJ&K ” he argued. “They are well designed RAW tactics to maintain the illusion of an external threat, while masking internal unrest.”

Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman international relations Department at University of Peshawar echoed similar sentiments, stating that peace in South Asia will remain elusive unless these voices are heard and the alleged cycle of manufactured terror is addressed.

“Each time there is domestic dissatisfaction or international scrutiny, a new so-called terror attack at Pehalgam occured—such as in Sarangkot or Poonch—again with accusations against Pakistan and without any evidence,” he noted.

He accused Indian intelligence-linked media of shaping the narrative to serve political ends and depriving its masses of credibility Information.

Referring to the recent Pahalgam attack, Dr Ejaz said that this incident again highlighted a recurring pattern like the previous false flag operations.

He said that a fortified tourist zone of Pehalgam in one of the most militarized regions is struck in daylight—an operation that seems implausible without internal facilitation.”

He suggested that the attack’s timing, just ahead of major global summits, mirrors previous incidents besides during US Vice President to India were used to justify militarization in Occupied Kashmir and to support proxy groups to conduct terrorism in neighbouring countries especially in Pakistan.

“India’s decades-long strategy of false-flag operations is unraveling as the international community begins to question these narratives,” he said. “The Pehalgam attack is not a foreign conspiracy rather it’s a tactic of RAW to suppress the legitimate demands of freedom of Kashmiris.”

Despite internal political challenges, he added Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for the people of Kashmir and its commitment to counter India’s malicious propaganda and misinformation campaigns.

The experts said only through independent investigations of Pehalgam and by listening to the people of Kashmir—not state-controlled Indian narratives—can lasting peace be achieved in the region.

APP/fam