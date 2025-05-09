Entire nation stand united with Pakistan armed forces to respond any Indian aggression: Hanif Abbasi

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Friday said that the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan armed forces and will deliver a befitting response to any Indian aggression.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the people of Pakistan are united for the defense of the country's borders and sovereignty.
"India’s true face has been exposed to the world. “India should not be under any illusion,” he said, adding that while Pakistanis may have differing views on various issues, the defense of the country's borders is non-negotiable and a matter of national consensus.
He paid tribute to the Pakistan army, Air Force and Navy for their effective and strong response to Indian aggression.
“Today, we must send a clear message to the enemy that martyrdom is the ultimate goal and desire of a true believer,” he said.
Hanif Abbasi strongly condemned India for launching cowardly attacks under the cover of darkness, saying that the Pakistani nation salutes its brave defenders.
He condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling him the "Butcher of Gujarat" and accusing him of shedding the blood not only of Muslims but also Christians and Sikhs.
He said that India targeted Pakistani women and children, whereas Pakistan’s response was limited to military targets.
Hanif Abbasi referred to incidents like the Pulwama attack as Indian fabrications and called India the “world’s biggest terrorist state,” accusing it of spreading terrorism in Nepal, Australia, Canada and the UK.
He said that there is evidence of Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reiterated warnings previously given to Indian facilitators.
“For every soldier martyred, we will eliminate a hundred enemies,” he said, adding that Indian forces are now panicking while spreading propaganda about downing an F-16—something they could not even come close to.
He said that Pakistan would retaliate at the time and place of its choosing and firmly rejected all terrorism-related allegations against the country.
Hanif Abbasi said that terrorism tends to spike whenever the BJP is in power in India and accused the Indian government of staging incidents to sway elections.
APP/sra-qsr
