Entire Nation Stands By Armed Forces: PITB Chief
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chairman Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Faisal Yousaf strongly condemned the cowardly Indian attack on civilian areas, calling them a blatant act of aggression.
He praised the Pakistan Army for delivering a befitting response, reaffirming its superiority in the region.
He said that by targeting civilian populations, India violated international laws, and called on the United Nations and global powers to take immediate notice of India’s aggression.
