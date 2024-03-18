Open Menu

Entire Nation Stands Shoulder To Shoulder With Army: Ayaz Sadiq

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, on Monday, extended appreciation to the courageous personnel of the Pakistan Army for their successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

He said that the whole nation, along with the Pakistan Armed Forces, would continue to fight against terrorism together, said a news release.

He also expressed resolve that the Pakistani nation would continue to support the Pakistan Armed Forces to eradicate terrorism from the soil of Pakistan.

While reminding of the sacrifices rendered by brave personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces, he said that every Pakistani stood shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces.

He paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces who laid down their lives to protect Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, lauded the Pakistan Security Agencies for the successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

He said that the Pakistani nation, along with the Pakistan Armed Forces, is united to eradicate terrorism from its roots.

