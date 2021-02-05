UrduPoint.com
Entire Nation Stands With Kashmiris

Fri 05th February 2021

Entire nation stands with Kashmiris

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day said that the entire nation stands with the Kashmiris.

He said until the independence of occupied Kashmir the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would continue to support the Kashmiri brothers.

He said that India was trying to stifle the voice of Kashmiris through oppression and barbarism but the enemy would never succeed in its nefarious intentions. He said for the freedom of occupied Kashmir we would not spare any sacrifice.

More Stories From Pakistan

