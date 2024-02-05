Entire Nation Stands With Kashmiris To Support Their Right To Self-determination: PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said the entire Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters to support their struggle for the right to self-determination.
"Pakistan will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to its Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they realise their right to self-determination as per the UNSC resolutions”, the prime minister said during his visit to Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.
Talking to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haque and Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar here, PM Kakar said the final and just solution of the Kashmir issue was possible only under the free and impartial referendum according to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
He said the Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir under the illegal rule of India were not hidden from anyone and the silence of the international community on Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris was alarming and reprehensible.
The speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the prime minister's visit to Muzaffarabad.
They said the PM Kakar's visit to Muzaffarabad on the occasion of Kashmir Solidaridy Day had sent a clear message to India that the hearts of Pakistani and Kashmiri brothers and sisters beat together.
