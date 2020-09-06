UrduPoint.com
Entire Nation Stands With Pak Army To Defend Country

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Entire nation stands with Pak army to defend country

FAISALABAD, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :-:The entire nation stands with Pak army to defend the motherland, said MPA/Chairman FDA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar.

Addressing a function organized by islam Foundation to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan here on Sunday, he said that jawans of Pak army laid down their lives and did not allow the enemy to occupy an inch of Pak territory.

The nation was proud of its army Jawans who fought bravely against Indian forces in 1965 war and defeated the enemy, he said and added that army Jawans were national assets and their sacrifices could not be forgotten.

He urged the nation to renew its pledge that it would always stand with the army for national solidarity, sovereignty and defence.

President Cloth board Faisalabad Naseem Yousuf andothers also spoke on the occasion.

