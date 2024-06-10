Open Menu

Entire Nation Stands With Pak-Army Until End Of Terrorism : Samina

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Entire nation stands with Pak-Army until end of terrorism : Samina

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Monday said that the entire nation was standing by the side of the army until the elimination of terrorism from the country and terrorists would never succeed in their evil intentions.

In her condemnation statement, she expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of seven security personnel including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas in a landmine explosion near a security forces vehicle in Lucky Marwat area.

She said that cowardly enemies could not shake our firm resolve with such actions, adding that all the martyrs were heroes of the nation and the entire nation and their families were proud of sacrifice of the martyrs for the country.

The senator further said that anti-national elements and cowardly enemies did not have the courage to come forward and fight and they attacking coward ways.

She said that those who sacrificed their lives for protecting homeland proved that the protection of the Pakistan was in strong hands .

She said that brave soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army sacrificed their lives for the survival of the country, for which the nation paid tributes to the martyrs.

The courage, perseverance and patience of the families of the martyrs was a source of strength for the nation and the security forces, the senator added.

