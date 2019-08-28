Entire nation to express solidarity with people of IoJK: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that entire Pakistani nation will express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday from 12 to 12:30pm

In a tweet, the SAPM shared the detailed programme: Traffic will be halted for half an hour.

If the Parliament is in session, the gathering of PM shall be outside PM Office on Constitution Avenue.

Main spots for protests to be identified in all districts.

Deputy Commissioners to coordinate.

MPAs/public representatives to observe protests in their respective Constituencies.