Entire nation to fight for cause of Kashmiri people: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday said the entire nation including children, women , and young men would fight for the cause of Kashmiri people.

We are standing with the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have been struggling for their right to self-determination since long, he said talking to a private news channel.

The Indian forces and Modi's extremist group had been involved in killing of innocent Kashmiri people in the Occupied valley, he said.

Pakistan was making all out efforts to apprise the world about the genocide and atrocities committed by India in the India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding India could not achieve success in suppressing the voice and indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people.

Pakistan was highlighting the stubborn attitude of India and its hegemonic policy in Kashmir where more than 700,000 Indian troops were trying to quash the voice of Kashmiri people.

According to the latest reports, he said the HR organizations observed that India was involved in gross human rights violations in Occupied valley of Kashmir. Basically, India was sabotaging the peace of this region, the minister stated while replying to a question.

To another question, he said the chief ministers of Gilgit-Baltistan besides President and Prime Minister of Azad and Jammu Kashmir participated in the meetings of Kashmir committee.

About war with India, he said the Muslims had always been winning the wars with passion not with sword or weapons.