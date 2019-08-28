Entire nation to participate in Kashmir Hour on Friday: ISPR DG

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said the entire nation would participate in the Kashmir Hour, by gathering at their respective nearby open areas or workplaces, ensuring unwavering and full support to the people of Kashmir for their just cause

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations ( ISPR ) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said the entire nation would participate in the Kashmir Hour, by gathering at their respective nearby open areas or workplaces, ensuring unwavering and full support to the people of Kashmir for their just cause.

At 1200 hours Friday, sirens would sound all across the country to formally mark the start of observation of the Kashmir Hour in response to the national call given by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the recent address to the nation, he said at a conference held here to discuss ceremonies for the upcoming Defence and Martyrs Day.

After sounding the sirens, the National Anthem besides the Anthem of Kashmir would be played and the entire nation would participate in the Kashmir Hour observance, he added.

He urged the youth with special regard to the students to ensure their participation for expressing unflinching support to their Kashmiri brethren. National heros, representatives of media besides show biz would fully participate in the national programme.

Referring to the programmes of National Defence and Martyrs Day being observed on Sept 6, the ISPR DG said the main theme of all the functions would be "Kashmir will become Pakistan".

He said the initiative to meet the family members of Shuhada (martyrs) by visiting their respective dwelling places last year, would continue for the current year too.

"The last year's response to the initiative was highly appreciable as the contributions of each martyr was recollected during the drive. Therefore, we will visit the house of every martyr, this year too and repeat the activity of the last year." He asked the masses to visit the houses of the martyrs and pay thanks to their kin.

The pictures of the martyrs would be displayed in every street all across the country, he said, adding great nations always kept recollecting the sacrifices of the martyrs.

He said the format for the main celebration programme at the General Head Quarters (GHQ) had been modified as the function this time would be held in the day time instead of evening and it would be specifically participated by the kin of Shuhada and Ghazis.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, besides laying a wreath at the Shuhada Monument, would meet the kin of Shuhada and Ghazis.

Similar functions would also be organized at the formation places and cities all across, he said. Arms, ammunition and mechanized columns would be showcased at the various cantonments for the general public, he added.