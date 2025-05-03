Entire Nation To Stand Alongside Pakistan Army If War Imposed By India: Engr Amir Muqam
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Engr Amir Muqam, while strongly condemning India's baseless accusations against Pakistan, said on Saturday that our desire was peace, but if India imposed war, the entire nation would stand alongside the Pakistan Army to defeat the enemy.
Addressing different bar associations at Shangla district, the federal minister said the people of Kashmir are full of spirit and have immense love for Pakistan and the Pakistan Army. "This spirit is invincible."
"I salute their spirit and love for Pakistan." Amir Muqam said, adding the entire nation is united, just as our forefathers played a role in the freedom of Kashmir.
"Whatever I am today is because of the love of the people of Shangla. My life and wealth are at their service."
He said the people of Shangla made sacrifices for the entire country and bravely faced terrorism, writing history in the process.
"Now, whenever the integrity of the country is at stake, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Shangla will be ready."
He said whenever he get the opportunity, he will play his role in the development of Shangla.
He administered the oath to the newly elected body of the District Bar Association, Alpuri.
The Federal Minister congratulated the newly elected members and expressed his best wishes.
"Shangla Bar has a special status. It has always raised its voice for truth and issues, and I have supported it," he said.
He announced a special grant for the Bar Association and expressed his gratitude for being made an honorary member of the Bar Association.
He paid tribute to Mutawakkil Khan who recently passed away in a traffic accident.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal felicitates nation on successful test of Abdali missile4 minutes ago
-
Entire nation to stand alongside Pakistan Army if war imposed by India: Engr Amir Muqam4 minutes ago
-
DPM felicitates armed forces, nation on successful launch of Abdali missile4 minutes ago
-
India frustrated over Pakistan’s demand for international probe into Pahalgam incident: Abdul Khab ..34 minutes ago
-
Press freedom fundamental of democracy: PA Speaker34 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh congratulates security forces on successful operations in KP44 minutes ago
-
City experiences hot, partly cloudy weather44 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates newly elected CPNE office bearers44 minutes ago
-
Media advised to play responsible role amid tensions54 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM felicitates Sindh Police boxer on victory over Indian opponent54 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates new office bearers of CPNE54 minutes ago
-
IBCC organises seminar on redefining education at IUB54 minutes ago