Open Menu

Entire Nation To Stand Alongside Pakistan Army If War Imposed By India: Engr Amir Muqam

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Entire nation to stand alongside Pakistan Army if war imposed by India: Engr Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Engr Amir Muqam, while strongly condemning India's baseless accusations against Pakistan, said on Saturday that our desire was peace, but if India imposed war, the entire nation would stand alongside the Pakistan Army to defeat the enemy.

Addressing different bar associations at Shangla district, the federal minister said the people of Kashmir are full of spirit and have immense love for Pakistan and the Pakistan Army. "This spirit is invincible."

"I salute their spirit and love for Pakistan." Amir Muqam said, adding the entire nation is united, just as our forefathers played a role in the freedom of Kashmir.

"Whatever I am today is because of the love of the people of Shangla. My life and wealth are at their service."

He said the people of Shangla made sacrifices for the entire country and bravely faced terrorism, writing history in the process.

"Now, whenever the integrity of the country is at stake, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Shangla will be ready."

He said whenever he get the opportunity, he will play his role in the development of Shangla.

He administered the oath to the newly elected body of the District Bar Association, Alpuri.

The Federal Minister congratulated the newly elected members and expressed his best wishes.

"Shangla Bar has a special status. It has always raised its voice for truth and issues, and I have supported it," he said.

He announced a special grant for the Bar Association and expressed his gratitude for being made an honorary member of the Bar Association.

He paid tribute to Mutawakkil Khan who recently passed away in a traffic accident.

APP/fam

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

1 hour ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

1 hour ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

2 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

5 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

5 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

5 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan