UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entire Nation Unanimously Observed Kashmir Solidarity Day: Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

Entire nation unanimously observed Kashmir Solidarity Day: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the entire nation unanimously expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, besides vows to continue their moral, political and diplomatically support.

Talking in a ptv programme, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented effectively issue of Kashmir before the world.

She said the prime minister promised with people of occupied territory that he would play his role as the ambassador of them for highlighting the Kashmir struggle movement at every fora.

The prime minister had defeated Indian propaganda on Kashmir through proactive and effective diplomacy. She said Pakistan had full capabilities to defend its soil.

Dr Firdous urged United Nations, human rights organizations and international media to play their due role in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Firdous Ashiq Awan Moral Media PTV

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

6 minutes ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

36 minutes ago

US Sanctions on Cuba Constitute Deliberate Violati ..

47 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Expects Domestic Mac ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.