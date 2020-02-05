Entire nation unanimously observed Kashmir Solidarity Day: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the entire nation unanimously expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, besides vows to continue their moral, political and diplomatically support.

Talking in a ptv programme, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented effectively issue of Kashmir before the world.

She said the prime minister promised with people of occupied territory that he would play his role as the ambassador of them for highlighting the Kashmir struggle movement at every fora.

The prime minister had defeated Indian propaganda on Kashmir through proactive and effective diplomacy. She said Pakistan had full capabilities to defend its soil.

Dr Firdous urged United Nations, human rights organizations and international media to play their due role in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris.