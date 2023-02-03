UrduPoint.com

Entire Nation United Against Terrorism: Minister Of State For Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Entire nation united against terrorism: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said the entire nation was united to defeat the menace of terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said the entire nation was united to defeat the menace of terrorism.

Talking to media after inquiring about the health of the Police Lines blast victims at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar, he said the sacrifices of police martyrs and injured ones would not go waste.

Faisal Kundi said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs 2 million for the families of each martyr and Rs 0.5 million for each injured in the blast.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also visited LRH and inquired after the health of the injured.

He went around different wards and met with injured policemen.

He directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to all victims.

The victims' families would not be left alone in this hour of grief and every kind of support would be provided to them, he said.

Kundi also expressed the hope that PTI leadership would attend APC in Islamabad on February 7.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed APC Reading Faisal Karim Kundi February Murad Ali Shah Media All Best Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cro ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cross AED9bn

26 minutes ago
 De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in ..

De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in France

1 minute ago
 CPO directs to extend infallible security for Paki ..

CPO directs to extend infallible security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) match ..

1 minute ago
 PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best heal ..

PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best health facilities: Punjab Caretake ..

1 minute ago
 Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, ..

Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, White People Equally - Poll

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.