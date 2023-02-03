Entire nation united against terrorism: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said the entire nation was united to defeat the menace of terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said the entire nation was united to defeat the menace of terrorism.

Talking to media after inquiring about the health of the Police Lines blast victims at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar, he said the sacrifices of police martyrs and injured ones would not go waste.

Faisal Kundi said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs 2 million for the families of each martyr and Rs 0.5 million for each injured in the blast.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also visited LRH and inquired after the health of the injured.

He went around different wards and met with injured policemen.

He directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to all victims.

The victims' families would not be left alone in this hour of grief and every kind of support would be provided to them, he said.

Kundi also expressed the hope that PTI leadership would attend APC in Islamabad on February 7.