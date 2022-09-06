UrduPoint.com

Entire Nation Values Sacrifices Of The Pakistan Army: Administrator Karachi

Published September 06, 2022

Entire nation values sacrifices of the Pakistan Army: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a statement on Tuesday on the occasion of Defense Day "September 6" said that the entire nation values the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a statement on Tuesday on the occasion of Defense Day "September 6" said that the entire nation values the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

Murtaza said, "In the war of 1965, the three armed forces defended the motherland which can never be forgotten. The soldiers of the Pakistan Army always crushed the evil intentions of the enemy and made the country's defense invincible. We are proud of our army and salute the martyrs on the occasion of Defense Day," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that whether it was peace or war, Pakistan Army has always served the nation in difficult times.

"The kind of sacrifices Pakistani army officers and men are making to save the lives of the flood victims is unparalleled. It is a matter of great satisfaction to us that the Pakistan Army is fully capable of protecting its geographical borders and has proved it in the past," he added.

The Administrator Karachi said"Pakistan Defense Day on September 6 reminds us of the time when the entire Pakistani nation faced a sudden attack by the enemy." He said that Pakistanis had showed their full unity and solidarity and conveyed the message to the enemy that we are a living nation and will not compromise on our freedom and independence.

"This was the spirit and strength due to which the Pakistani army succeeded in the battle field in front of a force bigger than itself and the nation became proud," the Administrator said.

He said that even today we need the same unity and solidarity.

He said that we have to forget our mutual differences and think for our country and practically work for the development and prosperity of the country.

