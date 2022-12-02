(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Engineer Ameer Muqam here on Friday said that the whole nation was waiting for action from Imran Niazi over his announcement in Rawalpindi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Engineer Ameer Muqam here on Friday said that the whole nation was waiting for action from Imran Niazi over his announcement in Rawalpindi. He said that as soon as Imran acts on his so-called decision, he will dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies so that the country and the nation could get rid of this group of incompetents.

Talking to journalists, the Advisor added that like Imran's other announcements, it seems unlikely that Imran would deliver on this decision.

Imran, in the past, has made similar announcements such as bringing back the resignation of Shehbaz Sharif from Islamabad, but instead he announced his own resignation, he added.

The Advisor said that Imran had played a significant role in ruining the country by telling lies to the entire nation and creating false narratives, adding soon this person will achieve greatest milestones in lying to the entire nation.

He said that we were waiting for the dissolution of the assemblies, so that we could hold elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Assemblies for a five years tenure to improve the condition of the country and the provinces.