UrduPoint.com

Entire Nation Waiting For Imran's Action On His Announcement In Rawalpindi: Muqam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Entire nation waiting for Imran's action on his announcement in Rawalpindi: Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Engineer Ameer Muqam here on Friday said that the whole nation was waiting for action from Imran Niazi over his announcement in Rawalpindi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Engineer Ameer Muqam here on Friday said that the whole nation was waiting for action from Imran Niazi over his announcement in Rawalpindi. He said that as soon as Imran acts on his so-called decision, he will dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies so that the country and the nation could get rid of this group of incompetents.

Talking to journalists, the Advisor added that like Imran's other announcements, it seems unlikely that Imran would deliver on this decision.

Imran, in the past, has made similar announcements such as bringing back the resignation of Shehbaz Sharif from Islamabad, but instead he announced his own resignation, he added.

The Advisor said that Imran had played a significant role in ruining the country by telling lies to the entire nation and creating false narratives, adding soon this person will achieve greatest milestones in lying to the entire nation.

He said that we were waiting for the dissolution of the assemblies, so that we could hold elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Assemblies for a five years tenure to improve the condition of the country and the provinces.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Over 60% of Russian Citizens Trust Police - Resear ..

Over 60% of Russian Citizens Trust Police - Research Center

18 seconds ago
 EU Commission to Continue Using Twitter Despite Cl ..

EU Commission to Continue Using Twitter Despite Clash Over Content Moderation - ..

19 seconds ago
 578,723 kids given anti-polio drops in 4 days: DC

578,723 kids given anti-polio drops in 4 days: DC

20 seconds ago
 48th UNCTAD regional course concludes at Foreign S ..

48th UNCTAD regional course concludes at Foreign Service Academy

22 seconds ago
 Transport Workers, Civil Servants Striking Across ..

Transport Workers, Civil Servants Striking Across Italy - Trade Union

5 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 4 People, 5 Entiti ..

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 4 People, 5 Entities in Iran - Global Affairs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.