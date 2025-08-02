Entire nation welcomed Iranian President to Pakistan: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 07:53 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said the entire nation welcomed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian along with his delegation which would spend a busy day in Pakistan to further advance the bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said the entire nation welcomed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian along with his delegation which would spend a busy day in Pakistan to further advance the bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
Their stay in Islamabad included bilateral meetings and a warm reception, the minister said while talking to the media along with tChief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman of Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa after reviewing the arrangements.
Tarar said the whole route from airport has been decorated with Pakistani and Iranian flags while portraits of Pakistani and Iranian leadership are displayed across the city creating an environment of festivity in Islamabad to welcome the Iranian President
“This is a very crucial visit as the Iranian President is visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," the minister said, adding their meeting took place in Azerbaijan that was further supplemented with a successful visit of the prime minister to Iran along with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.
Previously, he said, multiple trade initiatives came under discussion during the former Iranian President martyred Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan.
The minister said joint border markets and cooperation for advancing trade volume would be discussed in today’s visit.
“This visit has immense importance in further advancing Pakistan-Iran relations especially trade and investment cooperation,” Tarar noted.
