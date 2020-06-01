Entire network indulging in sugar crisis to be exposed soon: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Sunday, countering the negative propaganda of the opposition over making forensic report on sugar crisis public, said the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was behind the whole process from investigation to making it public.

Talking to a private news channel, he said no one would be spared whether he was from the treasury bench or the opposition adding the entire network would be exposed in the next few days.

The information minister said we were defending the policies of an honest leader who wanted to have across the board accountability. He said the prime minister was strongly committed to save the country, rather than an individual.

The opposition was talking about Rs2 billion subsidy during the present government, whereas it was silent about Rs29 billion subsidy during its tenures, out of which Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alone granted Rs20 billion subsidy, he added.

To a question about the government's COVID-19 strategy, Shibli Faraz said the government's policy, in that regard, was clear from the very beginning as it wanted to save the precious lives of the people and uplift the business activities which later proved successful.

He said by the grace of Allah Almighty, we constituted the National Command and Operational Center (NCOC) and successfully handled the COVID-19 situation.

About the current situation of the COVID-19 in the country, he said 500 patients of the COVID-19 in the country were in critical condition and remaining 150 patients were on ventilators.