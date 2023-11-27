Open Menu

Entire Occupied Jammu And Kashmir Turned Into Open-air Prison: APHC

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India has illegally and unconstitutionally turned entire occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an open-air prison since August 5, 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that BJP regime is using it military and police establishment to wage a war on the oppressed people of Kashmir to intimidate them into submission.

The APHC said the life, property, honour and dignity of Kashmiri people are not safe due to the presence of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops and in the territory.

It said the Indian government has deprived the people of Jammu and Kashmir of all their fundamental rights.

The statement said human rights violations by the troops have been going on for the last several decades but after 05 August 2019 the Indian state terrorism and atrocities have witnessed an alarming upsurge in the territory.

The APHC urged the United Nations and other international bodies to hold India accountable for its brutalities in the occupied territory and play their role in settling the Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia.

