UrduPoint.com

Entire Pakistan Eying By-polls In PP-217; PML-N To Win: Salman Naeem

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Entire Pakistan eying by-polls in PP-217; PML-N to win: Salman Naeem

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Salman Naeem said that entire Pakistan was eying on by-elections in PP-217 and PML-N would stand victorious in the constituency.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he stated that polling process was heading forward smoothly.

He, however, hinted that legal action would be taken against Shah Mahmood Qureshi as he attacked a factory, owned by Chaudhary Zulfiqar.

Senior PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali also spoke and stated that these were not the general election of 2018 where RTS system could go out of order. He claimed that if the opponents did not disturb the polling, the PML-N candidate Salman Naeem would win by-elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Abid Sher Ali Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Sunday 2018 Muslim Media Election 2018 PP-217

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

15 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

15 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.