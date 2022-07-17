Entire Pakistan eying by-polls in PP-217; PML-N to win: Salman Naeem

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Salman Naeem said that entire Pakistan was eying on by-elections in PP-217 and PML-N would stand victorious in the constituency.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he stated that polling process was heading forward smoothly.

He, however, hinted that legal action would be taken against Shah Mahmood Qureshi as he attacked a factory, owned by Chaudhary Zulfiqar.

Senior PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali also spoke and stated that these were not the general election of 2018 where RTS system could go out of order. He claimed that if the opponents did not disturb the polling, the PML-N candidate Salman Naeem would win by-elections.