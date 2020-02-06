Entire Pakistan stood with their brethren in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Mirpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The prime minister said his visit to Mirpur had great significance in expressing solidarity with eight million people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and giving them a message that not only the people of AJK, but entire Pakistan stood with their brethren in IOJ&K.

He mentioned that Almighty Allah in the Holy Quran says that with every difficulty comes ease and said he had high hopes that Kashmiris would soon see a dawn of peace.

Imran Khan regretted that previous government put the issue of Kashmir on back-burner, however his government in six months internationalized the dispute by drawing world's attention on India's persistent human right abuses.

He said Kashmir issue was discussed thrice in the United Nations during this time, which was unprecedented in the country's history.

The prime minister recalled that Modi 'in fact martyred' Pakistan's trees in last February as contrary to his claim of targeting 300 people and downing two aircraft.

He said on the other hand, Pakistan as a goodwill gesture returned the captured Indian fighter pilot in an effort for peace in region, which Modi ungratefully dubbed as a step done out of fear.

Imran Khan said he apprised several world leaders he met at World Economic Forum and other fora about the gravity of Kashmir issue, where the people suffered the racist ideology of Narendra Modi.

He said the world was demanding lifting of curfew and resumption of internet and communication blockade, adding the day it was done, a mass of Kashmiri people would voice out their concerns.

The prime minister said the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir was against the ethics and morality of human rights.