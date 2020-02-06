UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entire Pakistan Stood With Their Brethren In Indian Occupied Jammu And Kashmir: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:38 PM

Entire Pakistan stood with their brethren in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: Prime Minister

The prime minister said his visit to Mirpur had great significance in expressing solidarity with eight million people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and giving them a message that not only the people of AJK, but entire Pakistan stood with their brethren in IOJ&K

Mirpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The prime minister said his visit to Mirpur had great significance in expressing solidarity with eight million people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and giving them a message that not only the people of AJK, but entire Pakistan stood with their brethren in IOJ&K.

He mentioned that Almighty Allah in the Holy Quran says that with every difficulty comes ease and said he had high hopes that Kashmiris would soon see a dawn of peace.

Imran Khan regretted that previous government put the issue of Kashmir on back-burner, however his government in six months internationalized the dispute by drawing world's attention on India's persistent human right abuses.

He said Kashmir issue was discussed thrice in the United Nations during this time, which was unprecedented in the country's history.

The prime minister recalled that Modi 'in fact martyred' Pakistan's trees in last February as contrary to his claim of targeting 300 people and downing two aircraft.

He said on the other hand, Pakistan as a goodwill gesture returned the captured Indian fighter pilot in an effort for peace in region, which Modi ungratefully dubbed as a step done out of fear.

Imran Khan said he apprised several world leaders he met at World Economic Forum and other fora about the gravity of Kashmir issue, where the people suffered the racist ideology of Narendra Modi.

He said the world was demanding lifting of curfew and resumption of internet and communication blockade, adding the day it was done, a mass of Kashmiri people would voice out their concerns.

The prime minister said the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir was against the ethics and morality of human rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Internet World United Nations Narendra Modi Visit Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Government Million

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson says acting with kids is quite ..

45 seconds ago

EU calls for end to Syria bombing and humanitarian ..

3 minutes ago

Tax defaulters to be dealt under the Land Revenue ..

3 minutes ago

Jacobabad Police recovers 50 kgs opium

3 minutes ago

Photo exhibition in Paris to mark Kashmir Solidari ..

3 minutes ago

Mainly cold,dry weather likely in most parts durin ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.