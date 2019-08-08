Entire Pakistani nation stands united for Kashmir: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the entire Pakistani nation stood united for the cause of Kashmir and could go to any extent for the purpose.

The unanimous adoption of the resolution by the Parliament condemning the Indian move to change the special status of occupied Kashmir, had given a clear message to the world that "we will not rest till the achievement of our objective that is the right to self-determination for the people of Indian held Kashmir.

" Dr Firdous said the world would have to stop India from killing the innocent Kashmirisand change their identity. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) would have to act before India succeeded in its nefarious design which might endanger the world and regional peace.

She said the United Nations Security Council would have to play the same role for the Kashmiri people which the world body had played in East Timor and South Sudan.