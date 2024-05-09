Entire Road Work Completed Before Forthcoming Monsoon: Kanasaro
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 05:54 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Ghulam Asghar Kanasro Project Director Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Program (SFERP) has directed to complete the entire road work before the forthcoming monsoon here on Thursday and said that a weekly monitoring meeting of stakeholders would be held on every site to ensure that work in progress is completed as early as possible.
He gave these directions during his two days long visit of districts Thattha ,Badin, Umerkot and Tharparkar concluded today to review the pace of work on different roads being rehabilitated under the project.
It may be pointed out that these roads are being reconstructed with the assistance of World Bank under a project to rehabilitate the roads devastated by the previous floods in Sindh which caused colossal losses.
During his interaction with the community gathered at site while inspecting the roads ,they appreciated the Sindh Govt for rehabilitation of roads in their area and said that it would help in normalizing the activities as it was very difficult to commute to other areas without the proper link.
The roads inspected included Gharo Keti Bunder Road to village Allah Dino in District Thattha , Badin- Sujjawal road site at point Sher wah in District Badin, Netaveri Dohdhahro section at District Tharparkar and Pithoro to Girhore Sharif in district Umerkot.
He also visited the road section from Sheikh Bhirkio road to village Yaro Rind Road in District Hyderabad which was near completion.
He expressed his satisfaction over the quality of road construction and was informed by the contractors that the work is almost near completion( 98 %)and is up to the specifications.
Kanasro also visited the water supply scheme at village Molvi Hussain Soomro at District Badin and appreciated the quality of work at the site. Rehabilitated access road track through Cash for Work project at village Ramzan Leghari at District Badin was also visited where he met the community who had rehabilitated the infrastructure.
During his interaction with community at site the community members thanked and appreciated Sindh Govt to restore their infrastructure. It may be pointed out that local communities were engaged in restoring the community infrastructure to pay them for the work done so as to enable them to earn livelihood after floods.
