Entire Sindh Province Stands Sunk In Corruption: Justice Gulzar Ahmad

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

Justice Gulzar Ahmad has remarked the Sindh province stands sunk fully in corruption and even not a single penny of budget has been spent in Sindh

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Justice Gulzar Ahmad has remarked the Sindh province stands sunk fully in corruption and even not a single penny of budget has been spent in Sindh.He further observed " HIV has made the situation worst in Larkana but no one is there to ask about it.

There is no such city in the world where multi storey buildings are located despite 50 degree. In the hot city of Sukkar, multi storey buildings have been constructed but no facility is available therein.

Even water is not available in the homes of the people. People spend night therein without electricity. The people who are deprived of basic amenities become prone to violence. This way crime rate rises.He gave these remarks while presiding over a two members bench of Supreme Court (SC) during the hearing of Sukkar Press Club land case here Thursday.The counsel for Sukkar administration requested the court to give them time of 15 days to determine the venue and find out acceptable solution.

Mayor Sukkar told the court they have evolved master plan.Justice Gulzar while expressing annoyance over it remarked " you all are part of system and know it what is system.

Sukkar Press Club walas too publish the news of people of their choice. No one is there to ask Sukkar Press Club walas. Journalists will never publish the news of any poor and deserving person because their owners will sack them if they do so.

Journalists of Sukkar have focused on only four people and they publish the news of only these four persons.The court remarked regarding plea from Sukkar administration seeking two weeks time for finding acceptable solution that we have already given much time. As last chance we give time of one week only.The court adjourned the hearing of the case for one week.

