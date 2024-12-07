Entire Staffs Of Police Check Post Suspended For Absence
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) District police officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada on Saturday suspended the entire staff of the police checkpost in Khhutti for negligence of duty and ordered an inquiry into the matter.
According to the police spokesman, the DPO paid a surprise visit to the Khhutti checkpost and found the entire staff including the Incharge of the checkpost absent from duty. He also directed departmental enquiry against the absent staff and resolved that no concession would be made with those officials who were showing negligence in duty.
The DPO directed the SP City and ASP Suburb to deploy dedicated and responsible personnel to the checkpost.
He emphasized that police officers and personnel stationed at police stations, checkposts, and on important assignments should not show carelessness or negligence in their responsibilities.
Ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property and maintaining peace and order was the responsibility and top priority of the police department.
