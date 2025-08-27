Entire Ummah Responsible To Spread Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Message World Over: Yousaf
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Wednesday said the entire Ummah was responsible to convey the message of islam and the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to the whole world.
"We have a special status as the Ummah of the Last Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), and it's our responsibility to spread his message across the world in true letter and spirit," he said while addressing the Zonal Rahmat-ul-Alameen Conference organized by the Religious Affairs Department here at the Rawalpindi Press Club.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation was spearheading the celebrations globally marking the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) while the Government of Pakistan would host the 50th Seerat Conference on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal at the Convention Center Islamabad, as usual, the minister added.
He said the secretaries of Religious Affairs of all the provinces had been asked to organize Milad gatherings at the provincial, divisional and district levels in this decade by 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.
He said it was of the utmost importance that the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) and Islamic teachings should be imparted to the youth, particularly the students of religious seminaries, colleges and universities, so that they could mold their lives accordingly.
Sardar Yousuf said that they were making efforts to include the students of religious seminaries in the Prime Minister's Youth Programme so that they could be provided with opportunities to benefit from other skills by getting technical training along with religious education.
