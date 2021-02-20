Entire world changed due to COVID-19 crises: Murtaza Wahab

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab Saturday said that the whole world has changed due to COVID-19 crisis and we also have to change

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab Saturday said that the whole world has changed due to COVID-19 crisis and we also have to change.

He said this while speaking as chief guest in the International Conference held at Karachi University business school, said a statement.

The provincial adviser congratulated the management of Karachi University for convening the International Conference.

He said that the views of the participants of the today's conference from all over the world will help students learn and understand about the social responsibility of the corporate sector.

He said that e-seminars and webinars are very important in today's world and in the context of COVID-19 situation.

He said that he had a special attachment to Karachi University and his parents were students of Karachi University too.

He further said that in the memory of his parents, today he personally announces the scholarships of two students in which one male student and one female student would be given scholarships by him every year. We all have to adopt our institutions and work together, he said.