UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entity Ratings Of LSMIM Reaffirmed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:42 PM

Entity ratings of LSMIM reaffirmed

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Lahore Sialkot Motorway Infrastructure Management (Private) Limited at single A Minus/A-Two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Lahore Sialkot Motorway Infrastructure Management (Private) Limited at single A Minus/A-Two.

The medium to long-term rating of 'A-' denotes good credit quality coupled with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of 'A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payment coupled with sound company fundamentals and liquidity factors. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on March 11, 2019, said release on Wednesday.

LSMIM was established to undertake construction and oversee management and maintenance of Lahore Sialkot Motorway.

LSMIM has signed a Concession Agreement with The National Highway Authority for a period of 25 years. The project will be established under the Public Private Partnership regime on Build Operate & Transfer basis, with Frontier Works Organization acting as EPC Contractor and O&M Contractor.

The ratings assigned to LSMIM takes into account strong sponsorship profile of its two shareholders, FWO and NHA, having ample experience in infrastructure projects. The ratings draw comfort from precise financial planning and execution resulting in avoidance of cost overruns.

The motorway is operational since March 18, 2020. Due to non-availability of concession area, some additional works are pending, which are envisaged to be completed by end of October 2020.

Related Topics

Lahore Motorway Company Sialkot March May October NHA 2019 2020 From Agreement FWO (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

16 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, NanoScent to collaborate on breakt ..

31 minutes ago

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police signs Sharjah ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,363 new cases of COVID-19, ..

46 minutes ago

Market cap of listed companies crosses one trillio ..

1 hour ago

US Terminates 3 Bilateral Agreements with Hong Kon ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.