Entity ratings of LSMIM reaffirmed

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Lahore Sialkot Motorway Infrastructure Management (Private) Limited at single A Minus/A-Two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Lahore Sialkot Motorway Infrastructure Management (Private) Limited at single A Minus/A-Two.

The medium to long-term rating of 'A-' denotes good credit quality coupled with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of 'A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payment coupled with sound company fundamentals and liquidity factors. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on March 11, 2019, said release on Wednesday.

LSMIM was established to undertake construction and oversee management and maintenance of Lahore Sialkot Motorway.

LSMIM has signed a Concession Agreement with The National Highway Authority for a period of 25 years. The project will be established under the Public Private Partnership regime on Build Operate & Transfer basis, with Frontier Works Organization acting as EPC Contractor and O&M Contractor.

The ratings assigned to LSMIM takes into account strong sponsorship profile of its two shareholders, FWO and NHA, having ample experience in infrastructure projects. The ratings draw comfort from precise financial planning and execution resulting in avoidance of cost overruns.

The motorway is operational since March 18, 2020. Due to non-availability of concession area, some additional works are pending, which are envisaged to be completed by end of October 2020.