Entomologist Launches Anti-dengue Operation In Taxila

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Taxila, Maria Javed, an anti-dengue operation was launched in the cantonment area by Tehsil Entomologist, Mian Israr Ali.

He was accompanied by Tehsil Health Inspector, Shahid Iqbal, Health Inspector, Bilal Ahmad, Supervisor, Yasir Qayyum, and Adnan Khan.

The purpose of this special campaign was to prevent the possible spread of the dengue virus and to protect public health.

The team visited various wards of the cantonment area as part of the inspection drive. During the operation, dengue larvae were found at several sites including Jan Timber Works, Malik Iron Steel, Allah Tawakkal Engineering, Fayyaz Kamani Maker, Afrahim Auto Mechanic, and Haji Abdul Ghani Old Engine Works.

Upon discovery, immediate spraying was conducted at the affected sites and all six spots were sealed on the spot to prevent further spread of the virus.

The Entomologist stated that continuous monitoring was being carried out to eliminate the threat of dengue.

He appealed to all citizens to maintain proper hygiene, avoid stagnant rainwater, and dispose of scrap and waste materials properly to help prevent mosquito breeding.

