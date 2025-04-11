Open Menu

Entomologists Recruitment To Combating Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Entomologists recruitment to combating dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The District Health Authority is preparing for the dengue preventive campaign with enhanced measures.

Focusing on human resources, the authority has started hiring contingent staff in the first phase.

The health authority will hire 52 entomologists to be assigned to different targeted population clusters, for which the posts have been advertised in the newspaper.

According to the 'Staff Hiring Ad', females and males have been provided equal opportunity to apply for the temporary vacant jobs.

Talking to APP, the CEO of the District Health Authority Rawalpindi, Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi said that following the last year's approach, the authority has begun preparations this year as well, keeping preventive measures in mind.

"The District Health Authority Rawalpindi is starting the temporary recruitment of entomologists for the Dengue Program. Under this initiative, 52 entomologists will be hired for 3 months." The Health Authority has decided to recruit entomologists as part of a well-planned strategy to control dengue effectively.

Dr. Asif Arbab further said that the fresh appointees would be assigned in any Tehsil or town of Rawalpindi as needed, ensuring a highly coordinated approach to dengue monitoring and surveillance.

