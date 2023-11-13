Open Menu

Entrance Test For BSc Medical Lab Technologist Held At PINS

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Entrance test for BSc Medical Lab Technologist held at PINS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The entrance test for BSc Medical Lab Technologist first year was

conducted at the Institute of Public Health, in which 80 aspirants appeared.

The result of the entry test will be announced on November 18.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan

Tahir said that class of BSc.Lab technologists in the institute consists

of 20 seats, successful candidates will be interviewed and the top

20 students will be selected.

Related Topics

November Top

Recent Stories

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to cont ..

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to control smog

43 minutes ago
 New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

3 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

4 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

5 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan