Entrance test for BSc Medical Lab Technologist held at PINS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The entrance test for BSc Medical Lab Technologist first year was

conducted at the Institute of Public Health, in which 80 aspirants appeared.

The result of the entry test will be announced on November 18.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan

Tahir said that class of BSc.Lab technologists in the institute consists

of 20 seats, successful candidates will be interviewed and the top

20 students will be selected.