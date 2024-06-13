Entrepreneurs, employees hail Federal Budget 2024-25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Entrepreneurs and government employees have lauded the proposed Federal Budget FY 2024-25.

The entrepreneurs from IT sectors expressed satisfaction with the funds boost in IT sectors. They said products and services in the IT industry demand more encouragement to involve young IT professionals contribute to national exchequer.

The medium and small-scale businessmen in the Sadar area believed that the competitive IT sector would become a leading entrepreneur domain in the national economy.

Talking to APP, a businessman dealing in computer hardware accessories, Amir Saeed said the federal government has made a major increase in funds for the IT and Telecom Division in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) which is a positive indicator for the growth of IT industry. The IT division will get Rs.29.0bn for FY 2024-25 against Rs.6.0bn in the current year.

A group of students noted that the increase in development funds for the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) was the right decision by the government. The government has allocated Rs.35.

6bn for SUPARCO for FY 2024-25, as compared to the current year’s allocation of only Rs.7.0bn.

The students said that after the successful launch of a space satellite recently in collaboration with China, the space technology sectors demanded a significant raise in development funds for continued research and development.

Government employees observed a sigh of relief in hard economic times, by getting a salary rise as announced in the Federal Budget on Thursday.

Shaban said a salaried person has a fixed income resource that declines by increased inflammation. She said that a raise in her salary would help her meet variant expenditures.

A private school owner and President All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA), Amjad Zeb said that the education sector needed considerable development funds. He suggested that young graduates should be bridged up with industrial demand.

He said the government's decision to provide vocational training is also an encouraging step by the government. He offered the government for private institutions' cooperation for improvement in the education sector.