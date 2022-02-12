UrduPoint.com

Entrepreneurs Invited To Make Investment In Trade & Tourism Sector In AJK

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Entrepreneurs invited to make investment in trade & tourism sector in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the commerce and industry sector has a significant role in the socio economic progress and prosperity of any State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the commerce and industry sector has a significant role in the socio economic progress and prosperity of any State.

"In the fast emerging era of Information technology, the online business has changed the concept of trade", he said while addressing a ceremony of Chamber and Commerce and industry in the Federal metropolis on Saturday.

The Prime Minister continued that the role of the business community in national development is very important and therefore the government has maintained close liaison with the business community to attract them to make investment in trade and tourism sectors in AJK.

He urged the business community to visit AJK and the government will provide all possible facilities to them.

He said that steps are being taken for the development of tourism in AJK, and in this connection an authority is being set up to expand tourism potential in the state and added that with the investment by the business community in AJK will be on the path of development and prosperity .

The Prime Minister said that far-reaching reforms are being introduced to improve the lives of common people and the government is giving special incentives for the development of tourist destinations from Ganga Choti to Tao Butt.

The Prime Minister said that on 5th of February Pakistanis and Kashmiri around the world sent a clear message to the world that the people of Occupied Kashmir are not alone in their struggle of right to self determination.

He regretted that the UN has not been able to take any practical steps for the settlement of the longstanding Kashmir dispute. He urged the international community to fulfill its commitments with the Kashmiri people and play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the U.N. resolutions. He strongly commended the illegal and unconstitutional occupation of India on occupied Kashmir and added that ultimate defeat is the destiny of India.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to brave sons and daughters of occupied Kashmir for facing Indian forces atrocities and raising the voice for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from India despite difficult circumstances He said India is trying to change the demography of Occupied Kashmir and is pursuing a nefarious goal.

Earlier on his arrival the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the President of the Chamber Shakeel Munir and others.

Chairman board of Investment Sardar Amjad also accompanied the Prime Minister. On this occasion, the Prime Minister visited various departments of the Chamber of Commerce where he was briefed by the President of the Chamber of Commerce regarding the working of these sectors.

