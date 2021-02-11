Entrepreneurship getting popularity among women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Women entrepreneurship engaged in art and craft is gaining popularity in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to APP on Thursday, a working women Rozeena said that "women economic empowerment can help to improve their social status and needs".

She said women entrepreneurship will create economic livelihood opportunities for the local artists as well as improving their quality of life.

A woman artisan from Bhara Kahu said she is an online art teacher and teaching new students about the arts for earning her livelihoods.

"Ten years ago I had never picked a paint brush in my life but today I am a master artisan and teaching other rural girls about creativity.

She said that our country was well equipped with rich cultural heritage and hospitality that has always been a great attraction for the foreigners; unfortunately homeland artisan's lacks exposure and linkages with the national and International markets since majority of them even don't have basic education, she said.

She said that hardly few artisans know how to use the power of online work to reach international buyers.