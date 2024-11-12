Entrepreneurship's Role Crucial For Economic Growth; Rana Mashhood
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 09:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday emphasized the crucial role of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and creating job opportunities, especially for the youth.
He said this while addressing the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad and SK Club aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and the development of startup ecosystems in Pakistan.
Mashhood highlighted the government's commitment to nurturing a robust ecosystem for startups across the country, pointing to initiatives like the Prime Minister's Youth Programme’s National Innovation Award, which provides financial and technical support to young entrepreneurs.
“Entrepreneurship is the backbone of a resilient economy. In today’s fast-paced global economy, fostering innovation and empowering young entrepreneurs is not just a choice, it’s a necessity.
Through partnerships like the one we are witnessing today, we can create a thriving startup ecosystem that will shape the future of Pakistan’s economy,” said Chairman PMYP.
The MoU between NIC and SK Club outlined key areas of collaboration, including joint incubation programs, mentorship opportunities, access to funding and investment networks, and business development services for emerging startups.
The partnership aims to create a pipeline of high-impact ventures, particularly in sectors like technology, social innovation, and sustainable development. The event was followed by networking sessions where entrepreneurs had the opportunity to connect with mentors, investors, and potential collaborators. Both institutions expressed their confidence that this partnership will significantly contribute to Pakistan’s vision of becoming a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.
