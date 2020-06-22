UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entries For International Marathon Of Cultures Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:35 PM

Entries for International marathon of cultures concludes

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Monday concluded the submission of entries from Pakistani filmmakers' work of art in the International marathon of cultures to be held in Russia later this month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Monday concluded the submission of entries from Pakistani filmmakers' work of art in the International marathon of cultures to be held in Russia later this month.

Being organized under the auspices of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the event aimed to attract attention to the values fostered by culture which played a crucial role during the pandemic by providing emotional and psychological stability during self-isolation.

According to details, the entries must be 15-minutes long video which may include materials such as natural sights, natural treasure and monuments of archaeology in Pakistan.

It may also contain net art such as network creation, animations and different genres of art on the internet along with the videos consisting of heritage of Pakistan's classical culture-museum art, music, cinematography, art theatre, circus and folk arts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet United Nations Music Russia Marathon May Event From

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Mir Shakil ..

47 seconds ago

Bundesliga TV rights value drops for first time si ..

49 seconds ago

Dubai Municipality launches e-system for providing ..

36 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on Cynthia' ..

53 seconds ago

SA Rugby to run cash-strapped Pro14 side Southern ..

8 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid oversees basic clinical skills work ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.