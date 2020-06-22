Entries for International marathon of cultures concludes

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Monday concluded the submission of entries from Pakistani filmmakers' work of art in the International marathon of cultures to be held in Russia later this month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Monday concluded the submission of entries from Pakistani filmmakers' work of art in the International marathon of cultures to be held in Russia later this month.

Being organized under the auspices of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the event aimed to attract attention to the values fostered by culture which played a crucial role during the pandemic by providing emotional and psychological stability during self-isolation.

According to details, the entries must be 15-minutes long video which may include materials such as natural sights, natural treasure and monuments of archaeology in Pakistan.

It may also contain net art such as network creation, animations and different genres of art on the internet along with the videos consisting of heritage of Pakistan's classical culture-museum art, music, cinematography, art theatre, circus and folk arts.