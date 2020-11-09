Entries sought for documentary completion on life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Punjab government has sought submissions for documentary competition on the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), aiming to pay homage to messenger of peace (PBUH)

According to official sources, the aspirants have been asked to submit their documentaries for competition by November 12, 2020. Punjab government is offering hefty prizes for the makers of best documentaries.

In category I, the applicants are required to submit their entries of five minute documentary. Likewise in category II, the documentaries spanning 120 seconds should be submitted for competition participation.

In category I, first prize will be Rs 1 million, followed by Rs 700,000 and Rs 500,000 as second and third prizes respectively.

Similarly in Category II, the first, second and third prizes will be Rs 500,000, Rs 300,000 and Rs 200,000 respectively.

Best documentaries would be aired on tv channels and social media.

The competition is the part of ongoing Hafta e Shan e Rehmatul lil Aalamin being observed from Oct 30 to Nov 7, to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The documentaries (with English and French subtitles in FHD version) should be submitted alongwith the name, computerized national identity card (CNIC) and phone number to shaanemuhammadweek@gmail.com via google drive/we transfer.

