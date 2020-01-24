Entry fee for Lahore museum increased

The administration of Lahore Museum has increased the entry ticket rate by 50 per cent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The administration of Lahore Museum has increased the entry ticket rate by 50 per cent.

According to the Lahore Museum sources on Friday, adult citizens will pay Rs 50 each while children and students will pay Rs 20 each.

Foreigner will pay Rs 1,000 each, while Rs 10,000 will be charged for professional and commercial photo shoot in the museum.

The Museum entry fee has been increased after nine years with the approval of the Punjab government, informed the sources.