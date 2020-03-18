UrduPoint.com
Entry In 14 Shrines Banned In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:37 PM

Entry in 14 shrines banned in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) : The district administration has put a ban on the entry of people in 14 shrines of saints in Sialkot and Narowal districts for next two weeks due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to official sources, entry of people in those shrines was banned include: Imam Aliul Haq, Pir Muradia, Pir Shaula Shaheed, Malik Shah Wali Ullah) in Sialkot district and Darbar of Alipur Seydaan (in Narowal district).

No ceremony of any kind will be held at these shrines due to official ban, in this regard.

