Entry into vegetable markets without face mask banned

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi imposed ban on entry into the fruits and vegetable markets without wearing face mask in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi imposed ban on entry into the fruits and vegetable markets without wearing face mask in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He ordered the market committees to ensure 100 percent implementation on the SOPs while traders and vendors were also directed to use face masks.

The secretary market committees were directed to seal the shops or sites over violation into the vegetable market.

There will be no permission to any worker or citizen into the vegetable market without wearing face mask.

The supervisory staff was also directed to ensure presence.