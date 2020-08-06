UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entry Of 58 Ulema In District Banned

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:04 PM

Entry of 58 ulema in district banned

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has banned the entry of 58 firebrand religious speakers in the jurisdiction of the district while 83 ulema/zakirs had been gagged with an immediate effect

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has banned the entry of 58 firebrand religious speakers in the jurisdiction of the district while 83 ulema/zakirs had been gagged with an immediate effect.

According to the district administration, the order would remain effective till October 14.

The decision had been taken to maintain the religious harmony and law and order situation during Muharramul Harram.

Related Topics

Law And Order Muhammad Ali October

Recent Stories

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

21 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

55 minutes ago

UAE’s COVID-19 inactivated vaccine trials reach ..

2 hours ago

Rashid Al Nuaimi participates in FIFA meeting with ..

3 hours ago

WHO ramps up COVID-19 support to hotspot countries ..

3 hours ago

Mauritanian president orders reshuffle after first ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.