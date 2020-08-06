Entry of 58 ulema in district banned

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has banned the entry of 58 firebrand religious speakers in the jurisdiction of the district while 83 ulema/zakirs had been gagged with an immediate effect

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has banned the entry of 58 firebrand religious speakers in the jurisdiction of the district while 83 ulema/zakirs had been gagged with an immediate effect.

According to the district administration, the order would remain effective till October 14.

The decision had been taken to maintain the religious harmony and law and order situation during Muharramul Harram.