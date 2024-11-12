Open Menu

Entry Of Buses, Vans Banned On BRT Route In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 09:29 PM

The district administration has banned the entry of buses and vans onto the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) route to address traffic-related issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The district administration has banned the entry of buses and vans onto the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) route to address traffic-related issues.

The decision was made during a meeting attended by the Deputy Commissioner and other officials from relevant departments to discuss traffic congestion and problems related to rickshaws and loaders in the city.

The committee extensively discussed measures to tackle Peshawar's traffic issues and decided to prohibit buses and vans from entering the BRT route.

The entry of rickshaws has been banned on other key roads, including Khyber Road, University Road from Tehkal to Islamia College, and main Saddar Road from the State Bank to Balour Plaza. These steps are part of an effort to manage and reduce traffic problems in Peshawar.

