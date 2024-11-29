Entry Of Buses, Vans Banned On BRT Route In Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM
The district administration has banned the entry of buses and vans onto the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) route to address traffic-related issues
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The district administration has banned the entry of buses and vans onto the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) route to address traffic-related issues.
The decision was made during a meeting attended by the Deputy Commissioner and other officials from relevant departments to discuss traffic congestion and problems related to rickshaws and loaders in the city.
The committee extensively discussed measures to tackle Peshawar's traffic issues and decided to prohibit buses and vans from entering the BRT route.
The entry of rickshaws has been banned on other key roads, including Khyber Road, University Road from Tehkal to Islamia College, and main Saddar Road from the State Bank to Balour plaza.
These steps are part of an effort to manage and reduce traffic problems in Peshawar.
Recent Stories
Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars
38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing last year’s numbers
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan
Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day
DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness
Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points
Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards
BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical trai ..
Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG, P&D depts to start work on ..
SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars5 minutes ago
-
38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing last year’s numbers5 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan5 minutes ago
-
Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day5 minutes ago
-
DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness5 minutes ago
-
Court sentences two to death in triple murder case18 minutes ago
-
SCP disposes off 4372 cases in 5 days18 minutes ago
-
Capital punishment awarded to accused in murder case19 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia, Pakistan forging cooperation for holding single country exhibition in Addis Ababa19 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad orders to ensure effective checking at checkpoints to curb crimes19 minutes ago
-
Suspect attempting sexual assault on woman arrested19 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1,434 injured in Punjab road accidents19 minutes ago