Entry Of Guests, Visitors Banned During KP Budget Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:53 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday in an officer order banned the entry of all kind of visitors, guests to the assembly building during the budget session for the financial year 2021-22 commencing from June 18 on Friday.

The order was issued due to the prevailing security situation and in order to control the third wave of COVID-19 in the province.

The order directed the security staff of the Assembly Secretariat to remain vigilant and not to allow any irrelevant person accompanied by the MPAs except their drivers to the assembly premises during the entire session.

The order also sought cooperation of members of the provincial assembly in this regard.

