Entry of heavy duty traffic banned in city during working hours

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbbas said on Tuesday that heavy vehicular traffic would be banned from entering the city from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Addressing a meeting at his DC office, the DC said the entry of heavy duty vehicles from Chand Chowk Hajipura, Gulshan Iqbal Park Chowk Pasrur Road, Noul Morh Wazirabad Road, Gohadpur Chowk, Pulli Toapkhana Chowk Saidpur Road, Dalowali Railway Gate Khawaja Safdar Road, Ora Chowk Talab Maula Bakhsh, Jodhaywali Railway Gate Bhagowal Road and Akbarabad Chowk Aimenabad Road to the city would be banned.

The DC wrote a letter to the District Police Officer (DPO) for taking stepsto prevent heavy traffic from entering the city during the working hours.

He said the purpose of banning heavy traffic was to ensure the flow of traffic.