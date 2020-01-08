Entry of heavy traffic banned in Abbottabad city

(@imziishan)

Abbottabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :To tackle the traffic rush, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara, Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail on Wednesday banned entry of heavy traffic in Abbottabad city.

Traffic police said, heavy traffic heading towards Mansehra or Northern areas or from Northern areas to the other parts of the country is not allowed to use GT road via Abbottabad.

Traffic police Abbottabad took this measure to avoid traffic congestion in the city and formed teams those would divert the heavy traffic from Mangal and Maira interchanges to Hazar Hazara Motorway.

DSP Shahzdi Nosheen Geelani and her team was deputed at Maira Havelian interchange to divert the traffic which is not heading towards Abbottabad while on Mangal interchange Inspector Waseem and his team was deputed.

Ban on heavy traffic entry in Abbottabad city would bring a sigh of relief to the people of the city where traffic jam has become a routine matter.