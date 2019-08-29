UrduPoint.com
Entry Of Heavy Traffic Banned In Capital For Seven Hours

Thu 29th August 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has banned entry of heavy traffic in the city for seven hours on daily basis to ensure smooth flow of traffic during peak hours and maximum convenience for the road users.

According to the police spokesman, the entry of heavy traffic in the city would not be allowed from 7 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

The heavy traffic coming from G.T road Lahore or heading to Sabzi Mandi from G.T road Peshawar Motorway would not be allowed to enter in the city premises. Likewise, heavy traffic coming from Azad Kashmir via Murree, Bhara Kau, Kotli Sattrayn, Lehtrar road, Kahuta or Rawalpindi Kahuta road would also not be allowed to enter in the Capital.

The police spokesman said that step has been taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city during peak hours.

