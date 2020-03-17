UrduPoint.com
Entry Of Irrelevant Persons Barred In Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Of Medical Sciences (SASIMS)

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

Entry of irrelevant persons barred in Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences (SASIMS)

SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Director, Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences (SASIMS) Sehwan, Dr Moin- u din Siddiqui on Tuesday appealed the people to avoid gather in group so that could be saved from spreading of corona virus.

In a statement, he said that irrelevant people either attendants ,children coming with patients barred from entering in the Institute's premises.

He further said that precautionary steps to be adopted to defeat deadly virus emerging rapidly across the globe.

